Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s (NYSE:MCW) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 22nd

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

MCW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

