MobileGo (MGO) Market Cap Reaches $1.09 Million

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. MobileGo has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $67,072.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00197422 BTC.

MobileGo Coin Profile

MGO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

