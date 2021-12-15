MobileSmith (OTCMKTS:MOST) Stock Price Down 2.3%

MobileSmith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOST) fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

MobileSmith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOST)

MobileSmith, Inc engages in the provision of mobile application services. It includes procedure management assistance and operational improvement patient/member-facing mobile application services to the healthcare industry. Its solutions includes Peri Patient Pathways, Peri Access, and Peri NAV. The company was founded by Bob Dieterle on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

