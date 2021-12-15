Modern Investment Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0981 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $1,538.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00033173 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 175.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,356,630 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

