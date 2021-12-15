Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,885.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,729.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

