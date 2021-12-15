Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

