Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,254 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.05. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.