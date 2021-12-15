Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,445 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $596.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.30 and a 200 day moving average of $641.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $453.80 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

