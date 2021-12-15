Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.43 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

