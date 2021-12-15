Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,861 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock worth $8,810,036. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

