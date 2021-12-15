Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 177 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

