MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $812,425.22 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $812,425.22 and approximately $1,603.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00162996 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 105.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,900,271 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

