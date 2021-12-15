Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $197.90

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.90 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 197.90 ($2.62), with a volume of 413800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.20 ($2.71).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.10) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.11) to GBX 240 ($3.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.60.

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($13,086.45).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

