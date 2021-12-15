MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. MonotaRO has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

