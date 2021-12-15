Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Montauk Renewables has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. Research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

