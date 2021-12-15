Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $391.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.