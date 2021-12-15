Mooncoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00311760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

