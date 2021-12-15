Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,356.39

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.39 ($31.14) and traded as high as GBX 2,476.95 ($32.73). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,425 ($32.05), with a volume of 78,533 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGNS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,362.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,356.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

