Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $331,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.15.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

