Morgan Stanley Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $307,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after buying an additional 343,508 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after buying an additional 140,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,408,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000.

FV stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

