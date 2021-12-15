Morgan Stanley Has $298.92 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Schlumberger worth $298,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 860.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 193,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 173,442 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 505,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 112,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.