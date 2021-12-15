Morgan Stanley Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $431.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $431.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.75. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,708. KLA has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

