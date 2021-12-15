Morgan Stanley Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $431.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $431.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.75. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,708. KLA has a 1-year low of $252.02 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.01.
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.