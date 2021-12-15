Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GNHAY opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $32.54.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

