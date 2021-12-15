Morgan Stanley Purchases 141,808 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 820,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KLA were worth $266,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

Shares of KLAC opened at $399.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

