Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $276,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research firms have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.32.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

