Morgan Stanley Upgrades TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Overweight

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Get TaskUs alerts:

NASDAQ TASK opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.