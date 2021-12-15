Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $621.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $794.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

