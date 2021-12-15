Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.71.

OSK opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

