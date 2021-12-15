Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ COST opened at $545.91 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

