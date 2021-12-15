Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

