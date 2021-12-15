Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 302.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 95.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 56.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $283.37 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. The company has a market cap of $708.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.