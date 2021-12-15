MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MOSY opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $10.75.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.
MoSys Company Profile
MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.
Read More: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.