MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MOSY opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $36.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $10.75.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoSys during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MoSys by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoSys by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MoSys by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoSys in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.