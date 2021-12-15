Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 22nd (NASDAQ:MCAGU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V’s (NASDAQ:MCAGU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 12th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

