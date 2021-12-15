Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.62.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 67,736,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,005,673,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,152,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after buying an additional 94,065 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,683,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,523,000 after buying an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,199,000 after purchasing an additional 752,454 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

