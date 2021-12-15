MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTUAY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

