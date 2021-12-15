MyNeighborAlice Reaches Market Capitalization of $363.97 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $11.89 or 0.00025046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $363.97 million and approximately $103.73 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037754 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00199878 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

