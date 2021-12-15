Nabors Industries Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($53.37) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($53.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($54.71). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($8.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($8.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($7.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($6.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($27.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($6.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($5.31) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($22.81) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBR. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE NBR opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.44. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.