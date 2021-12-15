Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.97

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 29985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $990.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

