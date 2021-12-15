Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Napco Security Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49.

Napco Security Technologies shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

