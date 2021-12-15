Nathan Maxwell-McGinn Buys 5,500,000 Shares of New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) Stock

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) insider Nathan Maxwell-McGinn purchased 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).
The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94.
About New Zealand Coastal Seafoods
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Coastal Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.