Nathan Maxwell-McGinn Buys 5,500,000 Shares of New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) Stock

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (ASX:NZS) insider Nathan Maxwell-McGinn purchased 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$49,500.00 ($35,357.14).

The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94.

Get New Zealand Coastal Seafoods alerts:

About New Zealand Coastal Seafoods

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited produces nutraceuticals, seafood products, and marine ingredients in New Zealand, Australia, and Asia. It offers ready to eat products, such as cooked ling maw, cooked paua, and powdered collagen ling maw nutraceutical products under the NZCS brand. The company also offers products its online.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Zealand Coastal Seafoods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.