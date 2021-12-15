National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 31,194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,331.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 317,372 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

