Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) Stake Lowered by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF makes up 8.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.99% of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF worth $122,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,613. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

