Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 11,797 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,825,000. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 318,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

APPS stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.26. 30,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

