Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 298 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,830,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

NYSE EPAM traded down $33.57 on Wednesday, reaching $629.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,606. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.28 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $643.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.52.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

