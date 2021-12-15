Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 72,206 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,206 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Ternium worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ternium by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Ternium by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $38,052,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $30,724,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ternium by 9.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

TX traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 5,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

