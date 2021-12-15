Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 103.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 83,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

