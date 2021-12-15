Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 18,869 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 179.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,471 shares of company stock worth $5,621,393 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

Shares of CROX stock traded down $7.48 on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. 21,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,699. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.55.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.