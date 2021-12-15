Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:NM opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.