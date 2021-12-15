Neenah (NYSE:NP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.64

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.64 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $734.55 million, a P/E ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neenah by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neenah by 1,245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Neenah by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

