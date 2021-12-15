NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NTAP opened at $86.84 on Monday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

